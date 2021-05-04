UrduPoint.com
EU To Discuss Options For How To Deal With Russia At May Summit - Paris

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

EU leaders will discuss how to deal with Russia at a summit later in May, the minister of state for European affairs at the French foreign ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) EU leaders will discuss how to deal with Russia at a summit later in May, the minister of state for European affairs at the French foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"We will take a firm stance and consider all options at the EU summit at the end of the month," Clement Beaune told parliament.

Senior EU officials summoned the Russian ambassador to the bloc on Monday to condemn Moscow's entry ban on eight European officials in retaliation against similar EU sanctions. They said the bloc reserved the right to take "appropriate measures" in response.

