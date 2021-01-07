EU to Discuss Post-Election Situation in Venezuela on Jan 25 - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The European Union will discuss the situation in Venezuela following the latter's recent general election at the forthcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council planned for January 25, European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that the bloc did not recognize the legitimacy of the recent general election in Venezuela and expressed regret over the Venezuelan parliament starting to operate based on the result of allegedly non-democratic election.

"The issue of Venezuela will be discussed at the forthcoming foreign affairs council this month," Stano said at a press briefing.

Venezuela held its general election on December 6, resulting in the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, winning 91.34 percent of all seats. On the same day, the new composition of the country's parliament assembly stripped Juan Guaido, who had illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state, of the post of parliament speaker, and pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra was elected. However, associates of Guaido gathered separately and decided he would remain speaker for the next year, and the opposition parliament would continue to work.