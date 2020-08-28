EU to Discuss Relations With Turkey, Possible Sanctions at September Summit - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) At the summit in September, leaders of the European Union member states will discuss relations with Turkey and possible sanctions against Ankara, in case if there will be no progress on the settlement of a dispute with Greece over maritime rights, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"The heads of states and governments will intensively deal with the issue of EU-Turkey relations at the summit in September ... and we now have proposals for restrictive measures in case if there is no progress [on the settlement] and we do not want this then this issue will and should be discussed at the summit," Maas said at a joint press conference with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in Berlin.