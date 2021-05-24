UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Discuss Sanctions Against Belarusian Persons, Organizations - Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

EU to Discuss Sanctions Against Belarusian Persons, Organizations - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed before the start of the EU summit that the European leaders would consider sanctions against individuals involved in the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk, as well as against organizations and the aviation sector of Belarus.

"There will be a very strong answer, because it is outrageous behavior, and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences. So, tonight we will discuss different options of sanctions against individuals that are involved in this hijacking, but also sanctions against business and economic entities that are financing this regime, and we are looking into sanctions against the aviation sector in Belarus," von der Leyen said.

Related Topics

Business Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

58 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

59 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.