EU to Discuss Sanctions Against Belarusian Persons, Organizations - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed before the start of the EU summit that the European leaders would consider sanctions against individuals involved in the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk, as well as against organizations and the aviation sector of Belarus.

"There will be a very strong answer, because it is outrageous behavior, and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences. So, tonight we will discuss different options of sanctions against individuals that are involved in this hijacking, but also sanctions against business and economic entities that are financing this regime, and we are looking into sanctions against the aviation sector in Belarus," von der Leyen said.