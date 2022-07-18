UrduPoint.com

EU To Discuss Tightening Of Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Developments On Monday - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

EU to Discuss Tightening of Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Developments on Monday - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday will discuss ways to "improve" the efficacy of EU sanctions imposed on Russia and latest developments in Ukraine, including the grain issue, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Ukraine will be again on the table, we are going to listen to (Ukrainian) Foreign Affairs Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba, who will explain us the situation on the ground. We will discuss the new, I would not say new package, but improving the implementation of the already existing sanctions," Borrell said ahead of the council's meeting.

The discussion will also focus on selected work strands of the EU's support for Ukraine, covering possible further military assistance and work on sanctions, including strengthening implementation and preventing circumvention, according to the documents published on the council's website.

The meeting will also address aspects related to food security as well as the ongoing UN-led efforts to enable the export of grains from Ukraine via the Black Sea, it added.

The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics controls.

