EU To Discuss Visas Issuance To Russians During Informal Meeting In Prague - Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The European Union countries continue holding consultations on issue of visas to Russians and are about to discuss this topic at the informal meeting in Prague on August 30-31, European Commission Spokeswoman for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security Anitta Hipper said on Thursday.

The commission is promoting a coordinated response at EU level with discussions taking place with member states to update on the latest developments and also to ensure a coordinated approach, Hipper said during the midday briefing.

"I would also like to remind that on the 30th and 31th of August we have the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers, which will take place in Prague, and the discussions there will also cover the issuance of visas for Russians traveling to EU," Hipper added.

