EU to Discuss Whether to Include Lukashenko on Sanctions List - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union will consider whether to include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on its list of sanctions, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"It will be the responsibility at the European levels of the different committees involved in the process to formally take the decision," Michel told reporters after a meeting of the EU leaders, when asked if the Belarusian president would be sanctioned.

"A question about president Lukashenko will be deliberated in the framework of this process," Michel continued.