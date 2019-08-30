UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To 'Do More' In Arctic, Keep It Free From Geopolitical Tensions - Mogherini

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

EU to 'Do More' in Arctic, Keep It Free From Geopolitical Tensions - Mogherini

The European Union considers the Arctic a priority and is determined to boost its activities in the Arctic, primarily in terms of promoting sustainable development in that area and keeping it free from geopolitical tensions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union considers the Arctic a priority and is determined to boost its activities in the Arctic, primarily in terms of promoting sustainable development in that area and keeping it free from geopolitical tensions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Mogherini spoke in the wake of informal talks among foreign ministers of EU states in Helsinki.

"The points we discussed this morning have been first and foremost the Arctic - that is a priority for the Finnish presidency, but this is also a priority for the entire European Union," Mogherini said and stressed that along with increasing international interest toward the Arctic region came "developments of serious concern when it comes to preservation of [its] fragile environment."

According to the top EU diplomat, the bloc will focus its further strategy in the Arctic on promoting sustainable development and preventing the region from becoming a "hard power" race ground.

"The European Union will do even more than it has done up to now, first of all to protect the environment of the Arctic, to support and accompany sustainable economic and social development in the area, including special attention to the livelihood of indigenous peoples, and, obviously, trying to keep the Arctic region low-tension, cooperative and away from the geopolitical return to issues related to hard security," Mogherini said.

She added that Arctic should remain an "area for global cooperation."

The European Union has three of its states within the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum that regulates activities in the Arctic in line with international law. The members include Denmark, Finland and Sweden, along with Canada, Iceland, Norway, Russia and the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Norway European Union Helsinki Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Rally held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for resolving TAPI issues at earliest

2 minutes ago

Key US inflation measure remains tame in July

2 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Prime Ministers to Meet on Septem ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish President Calls Situation in Idlib 'Unacce ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.