EU to 'Do More' in Arctic, Keep It Free From Geopolitical Tensions - Mogherini

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union considers the Arctic a priority and is determined to boost its activities in the Arctic, primarily in terms of promoting sustainable development in that area and keeping it free from geopolitical tensions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Mogherini spoke in the wake of informal talks among foreign ministers of EU states in Helsinki.

"The points we discussed this morning have been first and foremost the Arctic - that is a priority for the Finnish presidency, but this is also a priority for the entire European Union," Mogherini said and stressed that along with increasing international interest toward the Arctic region came "developments of serious concern when it comes to preservation of [its] fragile environment."

According to the top EU diplomat, the bloc will focus its further strategy in the Arctic on promoting sustainable development and preventing the region from becoming a "hard power" race ground.

"The European Union will do even more than it has done up to now, first of all to protect the environment of the Arctic, to support and accompany sustainable economic and social development in the area, including special attention to the livelihood of indigenous peoples, and, obviously, trying to keep the Arctic region low-tension, cooperative and away from the geopolitical return to issues related to hard security," Mogherini said.

She added that Arctic should remain an "area for global cooperation."

The European Union has three of its states within the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum that regulates activities in the Arctic in line with international law. The members include Denmark, Finland and Sweden, along with Canada, Iceland, Norway, Russia and the United States.