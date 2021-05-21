UrduPoint.com
EU To Donate 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Low, Mid-Income Counties - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:04 PM

EU to Donate 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Low, Mid-Income Counties - von der Leyen

Europe aims at donating at least 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Europe aims at donating at least 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

Addressing the Global Health Summit, the European Commission president said that it was essential that COVID-19 vaccines are made available across the whole world, and announced an ambitious donation pledge.

"In this context, Team Europe aims at donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021," von der Leyen said.

