EU to Donate 700 Million Vaccine Doses by Mid-2022 - Von der Leyen

The European Union will donate 700 million vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2022, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The European Union will donate 700 million vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2022, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Team Europe has promised to share 700 million doses (of vaccine) by mid-2022. We are on track to fulfill this promise," von der Leyen said in a video message on the European vaccine strategy.

The president also noted that the EU exceeded the previous vaccine-sharing goal for 2021 of 250 million doses, with the total number of doses shared reaching 380 million.

Von der Leyen added that in 2022, the distribution of vaccines by the EU will be focused on African countries, whose vaccination rates are fairly low.�

In late December, the World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom, called on nations, industries and civil societies to learn the lessons of different strains of COVID-19 and to collaborate on joint efforts to vaccinate 70% of the world population by July 2022.