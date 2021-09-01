EU to Donate Over 150 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to COVAX by End of 2021 - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Member states of the European Union pledged to donate another 150 million doses of vaccines to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) by the end of the year, European Council's President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"COVAX has delivered over 220 million doses in the world and EU member states have pledged to donate (to COVAX) over 150 million doses by the end of 2021," Michel said during his opening speech at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

COVAX is an initiative of the World Health Organization, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, with the key delivery partner being UNICEF.

The joint venture was launched in April 2020 and its aim is to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccinations as well as guarantee equal access to vaccines for every country of the world.

Team Europe (the EU, its institutions and all 27 member states) has already contributed almost 3 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) to the COVAX venture in order to help guarantee at least 1.8 billion doses for low and lower-middle-income countries.