UrduPoint.com

EU To Donate Over 150 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX By End Of 2021 - Michel

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU to Donate Over 150 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to COVAX by End of 2021 - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Member states of the European Union pledged to donate another 150 million doses of vaccines to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) by the end of the year, European Council's President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"COVAX has delivered over 220 million doses in the world and EU member states have pledged to donate (to COVAX) over 150 million doses by the end of 2021," Michel said during his opening speech at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

COVAX is an initiative of the World Health Organization, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, with the key delivery partner being UNICEF.

The joint venture was launched in April 2020 and its aim is to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccinations as well as guarantee equal access to vaccines for every country of the world.

Team Europe (the EU, its institutions and all 27 member states) has already contributed almost 3 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) to the COVAX venture in order to help guarantee at least 1.8 billion doses for low and lower-middle-income countries.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Alliance Slovenia April 2020 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

11 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

16 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

21 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

27 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.