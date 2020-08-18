UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Draft List Of Individual Sanctions On Belarus By Friday - Czech Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU to Draft List of Individual Sanctions on Belarus by Friday - Czech Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The list of individual EU sanctions against Belarusian officials with a role in alleged falsification of the presidential election results and violent suppression of protests will be ready by August 21, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

Earlier in August, EU foreign ministers rejected the results of the Belarusian presidential election and agreed to draft a list of Belarusian officials they hold responsible for suspected vote rigging and police violence against demonstrators to be slapped with targeted sanctions. The EU leaders will hold a video conference on the issue on Wednesday.

"These will be sanctions against specific persons responsible for the current development of events in Belarus. This is not a Czech proposal, but the proposal of entire Europe in order to make this regime respect the right of Belarusians to free elections," Babis told reporters after a meeting of the national security council.

Babis also recalled that Albania, which now chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, offered mediation services in organizing debates between the government of Belarus and the opposition.

"Let's see if the Belarusian side agrees to this. The problem is that there is no real opposition leader [in Belarus] ... It is important, and I want to emphasize this, that the Belarusians themselves must determine their future. They must decide what will happen in their country. Nobody wants to impose anything on them," Babis concluded.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. Rallies and strikes still continue.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Europe Vote Albania Belarus August Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

14 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

59 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

1 hour ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.