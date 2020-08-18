EU to Draft List of Individual Sanctions on Belarus by Friday - Czech Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The list of individual EU sanctions against Belarusian officials with a role in alleged falsification of the presidential election results and violent suppression of protests will be ready by August 21, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

Earlier in August, EU foreign ministers rejected the results of the Belarusian presidential election and agreed to draft a list of Belarusian officials they hold responsible for suspected vote rigging and police violence against demonstrators to be slapped with targeted sanctions. The EU leaders will hold a video conference on the issue on Wednesday.

"These will be sanctions against specific persons responsible for the current development of events in Belarus. This is not a Czech proposal, but the proposal of entire Europe in order to make this regime respect the right of Belarusians to free elections," Babis told reporters after a meeting of the national security council.

Babis also recalled that Albania, which now chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, offered mediation services in organizing debates between the government of Belarus and the opposition.

"Let's see if the Belarusian side agrees to this. The problem is that there is no real opposition leader [in Belarus] ... It is important, and I want to emphasize this, that the Belarusians themselves must determine their future. They must decide what will happen in their country. Nobody wants to impose anything on them," Babis concluded.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. Rallies and strikes still continue.