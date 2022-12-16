UrduPoint.com

EU To Ease Sanctions On Russian Businessmen Whose Firms Related To Fertilizers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Union will ease sanctions on Russian businessmen, whose companies are associated with fertilizers and chemicals, EUobserver reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Six Russian businessmen ” fertilizer firm bosses Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra, fertilizer tycoons Andrey Guryev and Moshe Kantor, Dmitry Mazepin, the head of one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers Uralchem, and farming billionaire Vadim Moshkovich ” will get a partial relief from the EU sanctions.

According to the deal, the EU states reached on Thursday, individual EU countries will be free to unfreeze their assets if it is strictly needed to bankroll shipments of food and fertilizer, especially to Africa.

