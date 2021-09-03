EU To Establish Kabul 'presence' If Security Allows: Borrell
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:21 PM
Brdo castle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) EU countries agreed to reestablish a joint presence in Kabul if security allows to deal with the Taliban on ensuring safe passage departures, the bloc's top diplomat said Friday.
"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner to coordinate our contacts with the Talibans -- including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul.
.. if the security conditions are met," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.