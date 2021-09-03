UrduPoint.com

EU To Establish Kabul 'presence' If Security Allows: Borrell

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:21 PM

EU to establish Kabul 'presence' if security allows: Borrell

EU countries agreed to reestablish a joint presence in Kabul if security allows to deal with the Taliban on ensuring safe passage departures, the bloc's top diplomat said Friday

Brdo castle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) EU countries agreed to reestablish a joint presence in Kabul if security allows to deal with the Taliban on ensuring safe passage departures, the bloc's top diplomat said Friday.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner to coordinate our contacts with the Talibans -- including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul.

.. if the security conditions are met," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul European Union Slovenia Top

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

13 minutes ago
 EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

43 seconds ago
 Danish parliament agrees on framework of energy Is ..

Danish parliament agrees on framework of energy Island in North Sea

45 seconds ago
 First Internal Flight in Afghanistan After Taliban ..

First Internal Flight in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover Canceled - Reports

47 seconds ago
 Some Countries Hijack Climate Change Agenda to Pur ..

Some Countries Hijack Climate Change Agenda to Pursue Own Goals - Putin

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.