EU to establish Kabul 'presence' if security allows: Borrell

Brdo castle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) EU countries agreed to reestablish a joint presence in Kabul if security allows to deal with the Taliban on ensuring safe passage departures, the bloc's top diplomat said Friday.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner to coordinate our contacts with the Talibans -- including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul.

.. if the security conditions are met," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.