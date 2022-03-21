EU to Establish Rapid Deployment Capacity of 5,000 Troops

The European Union on Monday approved the Strategic Compass, the new defense strategic that envisions establishing a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union on Monday approved the Strategic Compass, the new defense strategic that envisions establishing a rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops.

"In order to be able to act rapidly and robustly whenever a crisis erupts, with partners if possible and alone when necessary, the EU will: Establish a strong EU Rapid Deployment Capacity of up to 5000 troops for different types of crises .

.. Conduct regular live exercises on land and at sea. Enhance military mobility," the EU said in a statement.

In addition, the EU plans to develop a space strategy for security and defense, and "further develop the Cyber Diplomatic Toolbox and set up an EU Cyber Defence Policy to be better prepared for and respond to cyberattacks."