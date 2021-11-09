EU to Evaluate Flights Data From Russia to Belarus Over Movement of Migrants - Commission

The European Union will evaluate flight data from Russia to Belarus in regard to the movement of migrants amid the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The European Union will evaluate flight data from Russia to Belarus in regard to the movement of migrants amid the tense situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"Russia is among ten countries that we are observing in this regard it is on our radar ... and we are going to evaluate the info and data that we have available on the situation on flights form Russia and the possible connection of Russia on this affair in general," Stano said at a briefing.