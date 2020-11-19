EU to expand Belarus sanctions to firms, entrepreneurs

UrduPoint.com
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU is to expand its sanctions on Belarus to include firms and business people, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday.

The targeting of businesses "will affect normal economic activity" in the country, and was decided after previous sanctions on Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and regime officials failed to halt repression against protesters, Borrell told a news conference.

