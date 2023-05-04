UrduPoint.com

EU To Expand Range Of Existing Export Measures, Ban Transit Of Goods Via Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The European Union aims to expand a number of existing export measures and ban the transit of many goods through the territory of Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The Europe Union plans to target the trade channels that Moscow may be using to evade sanctions, and if that does not work, it will introduce targeted restrictions on key goods and technologies, according to the news agency.

