EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday Without Discussion - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union is expected to expand the sanctions regime against Belarus at a meeting on Monday without discussion, a source in the EU told reporters.

According to the source, a new criterion to the sanctions regime will be added for involvement in the flow of migrants through the country to the European Union. Sanctions on this criterion can be imposed on both individuals and legal entities, he explained.

When asked whether on Monday the ministers could draw up a list of persons in respect of whom restrictions will be imposed on the new criterion, he said there would be no decisions on this issue.