EU To Express Concerns Over Hungary's New LGBTQ Law In Letter To Budapest - Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:25 PM

EU to Express Concerns Over Hungary's New LGBTQ Law in Letter to Budapest - Von Der Leyen

European commissioners are set to outline their legal concerns over the Hungarian government's proposed new law that would ban the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in a letter to Budapest, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) European commissioners are set to outline their legal concerns over the Hungarian government's proposed new law that would ban the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in a letter to Budapest, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"The Hungarian bill is a shame and I've instructed my responsible commissioners to write a letter to the Hungarian authorities expressing our legal concerns before the bill enters into force. This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation, and it goes against all the values, the fundamental values, of the European Union," von der Leyen said in response to a journalist's question at a press conference in Brussels.

More than a dozen EU member states have voiced their disapproval of the proposed Hungarian law, which was approved by the country's parliament last week.

The tabled law proposes to outlaw the portrayal of homosexuality and gender reassignment in materials assigned in schools or specifically addressed to children under the age of 18.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has defended the law, saying that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Hungarian government and is part of broader efforts to combat pedophilia.

