EU To Express Disagreement, Concern With Russia's New Champagne Law - Representative

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

EU to Express Disagreement, Concern With Russia's New Champagne Law - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The European Union is set to express its "disagreement" and "concern" with a new Russian law that would allow only Russian producers of sparkling wine to call their product "champagne," a European Commission representative said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the new law on Friday, which stipulates that non-Russian champagne producers must label their products as "sparkling wine" in the Russian market.

"We are, of course, aware of the draft legislation in Russia regarding spirits and wine. It would have a considerable impact on wine exports. We will be doing everything necessary to express our disagreement and concern with the draft. Of course, it hasn't been adopted, it is still draft legislation. We will do everything necessary to protect our rights and take the necessary steps if this law enters into force," the spokesperson said at a press conference.

Over the weekend, French drinks giant Moet Hennessy said that it would temporarily suspend sparkling wine deliveries to Russia, citing the new law.

This position changed on Sunday, as Moet Hennessy told Bloomberg that it would in fact include the "sparkling wine" moniker on products shipped to Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday morning that the new Russian legislation has already been adopted, adding that it "must be implemented."

Peskov also said that the Russian winemaking industry should be supported in "every possible way."

David Chatillon, the director general of the Union of Champagne Houses, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Russian law was "unacceptable," adding that he could not rule out the possibility of French champagne producers suspending deliveries to Russia.

