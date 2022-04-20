UrduPoint.com

EU To Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 07:28 PM

EU to Extend Digital COVID-19 Certificates - European Commission

The European Union is not planning to abandon the digital coronavirus certificate just yet, although most countries have lifted sanitary restrictions related to COVID-19, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The European Union is not planning to abandon the digital coronavirus certificate just yet, although most countries have lifted sanitary restrictions related to COVID-19, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Wednesday.

"It (validity period of certificate) would normally come to an end at the end of June, we have proposed to prolong it one more time simply because we do not know how the epidemiological situation will develop over the next months, in particular in autumn," Wigand told a briefing, adding that it is important to be prepared and have this useful tool ready, especially given the possibility of new variants of COVID-19 emerging.

The certificate has greatly facilitated safe travel within the EU and supported the tourism sector, Wigand added.

Since last July, the EU has been operating a system of digital coronavirus certificates. The document is issued to those with full vaccination, a recent negative PCR test, or successfully recovery from COVID-19. The system of certificates was originally introduced for one year. In total, about 1.7 billion certificates were issued, used in 60 countries.

Related Topics

European Union June July Christian From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

1 minute ago
 End of Ukraine Conflict Would Have Most Positive E ..

End of Ukraine Conflict Would Have Most Positive Effect on Global Recovery - IMF ..

1 minute ago
 ICIMOD hands over Environmental Dust Monitor to EP ..

ICIMOD hands over Environmental Dust Monitor to EPA

2 minutes ago
 Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

45 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

46 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.