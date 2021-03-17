UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Extend Libya Aarms Embargo Mission To 2023

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

EU to extend Libya aarms embargo mission to 2023

The European Union will extend for two years its military mission in the Mediterranean policing the UN arms embargo on conflict-wracked Libya, senior EU officials said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union will extend for two years its military mission in the Mediterranean policing the UN arms embargo on conflict-wracked Libya, senior EU officials said Wednesday.

"The council will adopt a decision next week extending its mandate for two extra years until end of March 2023," a senior EU official said, referring to the body representing member states.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Libya March

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

30 minutes ago

State land worth Rs 400 bln recovered from illegal ..

42 seconds ago

EU chief threatens UK with vaccine export curbs

45 seconds ago

500,000 China-gifted vaccine doses arrive in Pakis ..

46 seconds ago

Ibrahimovic fit to play a role for AC Milan agains ..

48 seconds ago

Greece raises 2.5 bn euros in rare 30-year debt sa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.