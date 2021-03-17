EU to extend Libya aarms embargo mission to 2023

The European Union will extend for two years its military mission in the Mediterranean policing the UN arms embargo on conflict-wracked Libya, senior EU officials said Wednesday

"The council will adopt a decision next week extending its mandate for two extra years until end of March 2023," a senior EU official said, referring to the body representing member states.