EU to Face Serious Challenges Caused by Sanctions Against Russia Soon - Borrell

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The European Union will face serious challenges in the short term in connection with sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper on Sunday.

The EU is already witnessing rising gas prices, but the sanctions are necessary to limit Russian economic capabilities, Borrell said in an interview, responding to the claim that part of the Austrian population is skeptical about the sanctions.

In response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign aimed, in particular, at Russian energy resources.