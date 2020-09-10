UrduPoint.com
EU To Fly Medical Supplies To Beirut This Weekend After Large Port Fire - Von Der Leyen

Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

The European Union will send a plane with medical supplies to Lebanon's Beirut this weekend, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday after the city had suffered from a massive blaze

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the port of Beirut, a little more than a month after the powerful blast at the same location.

"I am saddened to see again a fire rampaging Beirut's port. My thoughts are with the Lebanese people, who have already suffered from a devastating explosion last month.

[European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic] is travelling to Beirut this weekend on board an EU flight delivering essential medical supplies," von der Leyen tweeted.

In early August, the same port was devastated by a blast, believed to have been caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate. The explosions shattered the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance with the aftermath of the tragedy.

