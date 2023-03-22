UrduPoint.com

EU To Focus On Closing Loopholes In Russia Sanctions As Options Narrow - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

EU to Focus on Closing Loopholes in Russia Sanctions As Options Narrow - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The European Union will now focus on closing loopholes in the existing Russia sanctions after nearly running out of options in its push to punish Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The tools in our toolbox for new restrictive measures are becoming limited now after 10 rounds already.

As a result, the main focus now is working closely with member states in order to fight sanction circumvention and sanction violation," the source said.

The official said no concrete sanctions were being discussed. The Baltic and Finnish foreign ministers were reported to suggest on Monday that the EU could target Russian nuclear energy giant Rosatom as well as relatives of prominent Russians and third parties suspected of helping Russia dodge the sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear European Union Dodge

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

39 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

44 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

54 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.