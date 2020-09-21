UrduPoint.com
EU To Further Back JCPOA, Calls For Avoiding Actions Impeding Execution- German Official

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The European Union reaffirms its support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal and, within the context, calls on the international community to abstain from actions that hinder the agreement's implementation, Andreas Feicht, Germany's state secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, said on Monday.

"The EU reaffirms its continued support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We deeply regret the US withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions, and call on all countries to refrain from actions that impede the implementation of the agreement," Feicht said in his video address to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, speaking on behalf of the EU.

The official also said that the European bloc would further uphold its JCPOA commitments, including on sanctions lifting.

At the same time, the EU remains gravely concerned about Iran's continued enrichment activities, which contradict the JCPOA, and urges Tehran to return to the full implementation of the deal without delay, Feicht added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was subsequently enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its commitments.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension for the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.

