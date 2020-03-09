UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Further Back Sudan's Transition Period After Hamdok Assassination Attempt - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

EU to Further Back Sudan's Transition Period After Hamdok Assassination Attempt - Borrell

The European Union will further support the transition period and reforms in Sudan and believes that nothing can prevent changes in this country, EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday commenting on the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The European Union will further support the transition period and reforms in Sudan and believes that nothing can prevent changes in this country, EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday commenting on the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Sudan tv broadcaster reported that Hamdok's motorcade was attacked in the Kobar region of Khartoum when the politician was heading to work. Later, the prime minister confirmed that he was safe and sound after surviving an assassination attempt.

"Shocked to hear about the assassination attempt against @SudanPMHamdok. The #EU will continue standing by #Sudan to support the transition. There is no step backward possible: the ideals of the revolution have to be preserved," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, reiterating the need for joint efforts of countries of the region and the whole world in combating terrorism, according to a press release received by Sputnik.

Sudanese Information Minister Faisal Salih said later in the day that security bodies had launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Information Minister Twitter European Union Khartoum Sudan TV

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

38 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases IN Japan Exceeds 1,200, D ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Closely Monitoring COVID-19 Sp ..

7 minutes ago

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to vi ..

59 minutes ago

Russian Military Delegation to Push Turkey to Resp ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.