BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The European Union will further support the transition period and reforms in Sudan and believes that nothing can prevent changes in this country, EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday commenting on the attempted assassination of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Sudan tv broadcaster reported that Hamdok's motorcade was attacked in the Kobar region of Khartoum when the politician was heading to work. Later, the prime minister confirmed that he was safe and sound after surviving an assassination attempt.

"Shocked to hear about the assassination attempt against @SudanPMHamdok. The #EU will continue standing by #Sudan to support the transition. There is no step backward possible: the ideals of the revolution have to be preserved," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, reiterating the need for joint efforts of countries of the region and the whole world in combating terrorism, according to a press release received by Sputnik.

Sudanese Information Minister Faisal Salih said later in the day that security bodies had launched an investigation into the incident.