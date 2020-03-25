UrduPoint.com
EU To Get COVID-19 Protective Equipment In Excess Of Members' Needs In 2 Weeks - Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

EU to Get COVID-19 Protective Equipment in Excess of Members' Needs in 2 Weeks - der Leyen

The European Union has made a joint procurement of personal protective equipment that exceeds the needs of member states fighting the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, noting that the equipment would be available in two weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The European Union has made a joint procurement of personal protective equipment that exceeds the needs of member states fighting the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, noting that the equipment would be available in two weeks.

"Spain needs masks to protect people and in particular health workers from the virus. I am very happy to announce good news. The joint procurement of masks and other protective equipment that the commission coordinates is successful. We have received offers of masks and gloves exceeding our requests," der Leyen said in a video address to Spain, which is suffering from the second-largest outbreak in Europe after Italy.

Contracts will be swiftly signed, and masks, overalls, gloves and goggles will be in hospitals in two weeks, according to the president

"We have also launched joint public procurement to buy ventilators and testing kits which are sorely needed too. I hope we will have them soon," she added.

Europe is currently the main epicenter of the deadly epidemic, with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit countries in the region.

