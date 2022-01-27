UrduPoint.com

EU To Give $195 Million In Humanitarian Aid To West, Central Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 08:25 PM

EU to Give $195 Million in Humanitarian Aid to West, Central Africa

The EU will provide 175 million ($195 million) in humanitarian aid to Central and West African countries in 2022 to help with food insecurity, natural disasters, climate change and COVID-19, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The EU will provide 175 million ($195 million) in humanitarian aid to Central and West African countries in 2022 to help with food insecurity, natural disasters, climate change and COVID-19, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The EU is reaffirming its solidarity with vulnerable people in countries in West and Central Africa through a humanitarian budget of 175 million in 2022," the commission said in a statement.

The region's humanitarian needs have been compounded by "an unprecedented food crisis, natural disasters, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic was quoted as saying.

The humanitarian funding will be delivered to eight countries, according to the statement. Burkina Faso, whose military recently seized power, will receive 23.

5 million euros. The Central African Republic, which has been struggling to overcome internal divisions for over a decade, will receive 17 million euros. Mali, which has seen two military coups in the past two years, will receive 25 million euros. Cameroon will receive 16 million euros, Chad 26.5 million, Mauritania 8.5 million, Niger 24 million, Nigeria 34 million.

The European Commission will also provide 100 million Euros to support a vaccination effort in Africa, with at least 25 million of this sum earmarked for West and Central Africa.

Last year, the EU gave more than 265 million euros to humanitarian initiatives in the region. Some of the funding helped people suffering from food insecurity, which is especially dire in conflict-torn areas.

Related Topics

Africa Budget Mali Burkina Faso Chad Cameroon Mauritania Niger Nigeria Central African Republic From Million

Recent Stories

White House Confirms Biden to Host Germany's Schol ..

White House Confirms Biden to Host Germany's Scholz on February 7

25 seconds ago
 21 beggars caught

21 beggars caught

27 seconds ago
 One Woman Killed, 4 Shot at Hotel in Northwest Was ..

One Woman Killed, 4 Shot at Hotel in Northwest Washington - Police

29 seconds ago
 Biden Warns Against Attempts to Revise History on ..

Biden Warns Against Attempts to Revise History on Holocaust Remembrance Day

30 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Denies Claims He Approved Animal Evac ..

UK's Johnson Denies Claims He Approved Animal Evacuation From Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Admin clears all link roads of Murree to facilitat ..

Admin clears all link roads of Murree to facilitate residents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>