EU To Give Strong Response To Belarus Over Migration Crisis - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:43 PM

EU to Give Strong Response to Belarus Over Migration Crisis - Von Der Leyen

The European Union will come up with a hard response to Belarus over the migration crisis during this week's summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The European Union will come up with a hard response to Belarus over the migration crisis during this week's summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"No one's life should be put at risk for political reasons therefore I am confident that the Council will give a very storing and very united answer to this behavior of Belarus that must stop," von der Leyen said in her doorstep statement.

