EU to Grant $4.6Bln to Africa to Support Food Security Until 2024 - Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The European Union is ready to provide more than 4.5 billion Euros ($4.6 billion) to support the food sector in Africa until 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, African Union and European Union Commissions engaged in strategic partnership and reviewed progress in the implementations of joint commitments. The 11th Commission-to-Commission meeting was co-chaired by von der Leyen and Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"We, as European Union, are ready to mobilise more than EUR 4.

5 billion only for Africa until 2024, not only to give immediate food assistance, that is important now, but also to work on improving and increasing local food production with modern technologies," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the meeting.

At the same time, the European Commission president expressed the intention to jointly work on solutions to make fertilizers in Africa accessible and affordable.

The two commissions agreed to establish a joint task force to identify short and long-term challenges related to access and affordability of fertilizers and propose solutions, von der Leyen noted.