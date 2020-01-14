UrduPoint.com
EU To Help Implement Any Decisions Taken At Berlin Conference On Libya - Spokesman

Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

The European Union sees Libya as a priority and will help implement any decisions that may be taken at the upcoming conference in Berlin, EU Spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik

"Libya is a priority for the EU and we are strongly and actively engaged to avoid that the current crisis in Libya spirals out of control.

Intense contacts, meetings and phone calls with all partners and actors and at all levels have taken place in the past days and weeks and will continue," Stano said.

The spokesman added that the EU supported the work of UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame, the UN Support Mission in Libya and the peace process in Berlin as the only way toward peace in Libya.

"We will help implementing any decisions that may be taken in Berlin," Stano said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed earlier in the day that the conference on peace in Libya would be held on Sunday.

