EU To Help Implement Berlin Conference Arrangements On Libyan Peace - Croatian Diplomat

Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:33 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The European Union stands ready to help implement commitments made at the Libya conference in Berlin, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said Monday.

He spoke to reporters ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels where they were expected to discuss events in Libya, Africa's Sahel region and climate, among other issues.

"We expect today to talk about Libya after yesterday's Berlin conference. There is a commitment to ceasefire. It's really good news. We are grateful to Germany for having had organized this meeting and for the outcome.

We and the EU are ready to help implement the outcome," the minister said.

The conference in Berlin on Sunday failed to agree a permanent ceasefire. Stakeholders express their commitment to refraining from interfering in Libya's internal affairs, upholding the arms embargo and urged the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks between rival factions.

Croatia has troops in Libya training the coast guard of the UN-backed government of national accord, run by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, whose administrative seat in Tripoli is being attacked by troops loyal to eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar.

