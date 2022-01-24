EU to Help Ukraine Reform Military Education - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The European Union plans an EU-assisted mission to Ukraine to help it reform military education, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are intensifying our work on the idea of EU-assisted mission in Ukraine in order to reform military education, and I hope that the decision will be taken soon," he told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.