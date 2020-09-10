EU to Hit 40-50 Belarusian Individuals With Sanctions - Polish Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The European Union will impose sanctions on 40-50 Belarusian officials in connection with the post-election protests, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk said on Thursday.

"We can so far say that the list includes several dozens of Names. Maybe 50, maybe 40, maybe even more," Wawrzyk told Polish lawmakers.