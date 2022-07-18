The European Union will hold an association council in September to support Ukraine in its desire to join the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The European Union will hold an association council in September to support Ukraine in its desire to join the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine on implementing the reforms agenda on its European perspective after Ukraine has been considered and granted the status of candidate country.

We will hold the association council on the 5th of September after the summer break and we are working on using this council to push the European perspective of Ukraine by implementing required reforms," Borrell said during a press conference.

The heads of state and government of EU countries approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates to join the union on June 23. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.