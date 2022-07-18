UrduPoint.com

EU To Hold Association Council To Support Ukraine's Accession - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 10:59 PM

EU to Hold Association Council to Support Ukraine's Accession - Borrell

The European Union will hold an association council in September to support Ukraine in its desire to join the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The European Union will hold an association council in September to support Ukraine in its desire to join the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine on implementing the reforms agenda on its European perspective after Ukraine has been considered and granted the status of candidate country.

We will hold the association council on the 5th of September after the summer break and we are working on using this council to push the European perspective of Ukraine by implementing required reforms," Borrell said during a press conference.

The heads of state and government of EU countries approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates to join the union on June 23. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Moldova June September Government

Recent Stories

Political stability crucial for country's progress ..

Political stability crucial for country's progress: Imran Khan

58 seconds ago
 Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Tha ..

Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Than Nadirs for Trump and Obama - ..

59 seconds ago
 President arrives in Lahore on a three day visit

President arrives in Lahore on a three day visit

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead in Quetta

Man shot dead in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Fauci to Retire From Top US Public Health Position ..

Fauci to Retire From Top US Public Health Position by End of Biden's Term - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Ag ..

EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Against Foreign Propaganda

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.