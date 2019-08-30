EU to Hold Event Regarding Syria on Sidelines of UN General Assembly- Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union will hold an event regarding Syria on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York to focus on the humanitarian, economic and reconciliation aspects of the crisis, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union will hold an event regarding Syria on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York to focus on the humanitarian, economic and reconciliation aspects of the crisis, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

In March, the European Union held a donor conference that raised a total of about $ 7 billion in promised contributions to help Syria and the region.

"We will have a European Union event, as every year, at the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, where we hope that we will be able to pass clear messages not only on the economic and humanitarian aid, but also on the need to finally find a political solution to the conflict in Syria," Mogherini said at the press conference after the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.