EU To Hold 'Extremely Important' Summit With China Next Year - EU Council President

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that a crucial EU-China summit was expected to be held in 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that a crucial EU-China summit was expected to be held in 2020.

"Next year we will hold an extremely important summit with China.

And, of course, the issue of climate will be at the center of this dialogue, the need to spur large regions of the world, and China as well, to mobilize in order to combat global warming," Michel said in an interview with the Belgian LN24 broadcaster.

At the previous 21st summit held in April of this year, the EU and China announced their intention to develop a strategic partnership and adopt a new cooperation program for the period after 2020.

In addition, the bloc and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program as well as to the joint work on the Afghan peace process.

