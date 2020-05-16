UrduPoint.com
EU to Hold Fourth Brussels Conference on Syria on June 30 - Foreign Policy Chief Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The European Union will hold the fourth Brussels Conference, designed for ministers to discuss efforts to find a political solution to the ongoing conflict in Syria, on June 30, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I've also informed the ministers about the preparations for the fourth Brussels Conference on the future of Syria and the region. The ministerial event will take place on June 30, I'm afraid in the digital format," Borrell said after a video conference of EU foreign ministers earlier in the day.

The EU foreign policy chief added that the meeting will be a chance for member states to put forward ambitious proposals for Syria's future.

"This conference will be an opportunity to come with ambitious pledges and to express support for a credible political solution to the Syrian conflict, mediated by the United Nations," he added.

The third Brussels conference was held fifteen months ago and, according to the European Union, raised a record figure of 6.2 billion Euros ($6.7 billion) in pledges for the middle Eastern country in 2019, and a further 2.1 billion euros for 2020. Two-thirds of these funds came from the EU and individual member states.

