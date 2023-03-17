EU to Hold International Donor Conference on Syria on June 15 - External Action Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The European Union is going to organize the seventh international donor conference on Syria on June 15, which is traditionally held without participation of the official Syrian government, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"Syria remains a priority for the European Union. This is why on 15th June, the European Union will organize already the 7th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the region, with the participation of governments, international organisations, and Syrian civil society," the statement read.

The upcoming conference will provide an opportunity to international community to make new financial pledges to those in need in Syria, according to the EEAS.

The sixth conference took place in Brussels in May 2022, with the bloc pledging to increase humanitarian assistance to Syrians, both at home and abroad, up to 1.5 billion Euros ($1.

59 billion) for 2022 and allocate an equal amount in 2023.

The United Nations decided not to co-host the conference last year as Russia was not invited there over its military operation in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated back then that the event turned into a Western "get-together" since official Russian and Syrian delegations did not take part in the meeting and the UN refused to co-chair it.

For 12 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 6.6 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The European Union does not maintain direct contact with the Syrian government, against which it has imposed sanctions, and provides assistance through humanitarian organizations, and not directly to the Syrian authorities.