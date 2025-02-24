EU To Hold Special Ukraine Summit March 6: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) European Union leaders will hold a special summit on the Ukraine war on March 6 as US President Donald Trump makes overtures to Moscow over their heads, a top official announced Sunday.
"We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security," said Antonio Costa, who as head of the European Council organises the 27-nation body's meetings, as he announced the date of the "special" summit in a post on X.
Costa said his talks with European leaders had highlighted "a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European defence and contributing decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine.
"
European leaders have been shaken by Trump's overtures to Russia to end the three-year-old invasion and improve relations between the two powers. Many fear a deal to end the war could be made without European or Ukrainian involvement.
French President Emmanuel Macron called two meetings on Ukraine in Paris last week and will go to Washington on Monday for talks with Trump. Keir Starmer, prime minister of non-EU member Britain, will be at the White House later this week.
