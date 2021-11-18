EU to Hold Technical Negotiations With Belarus on Repatriation of Migrants - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The European Commission will hold technical talks with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as with Belarus on the repatriation of migrants who are on the country's border with the European Union, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

"President @vonderleyen continues contacts with Member States on (RU-Belarus) border crisis. (Belarus) must grant access for humanitarian support & provide shelter for migrants in the country. @EU_Commission will hold technicals talks with UNHCR, IOM and (Belarus) on repatriations," Mamer said on Twitter.