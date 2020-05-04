UrduPoint.com
EU To Hold Video Conference For COVID-19 Vaccine Search On Monday

Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU to Hold Video Conference for COVID-19 Vaccine Search on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to convene an online conference on Monday as a global pledging effort to search for a vaccine against COVID-19.

The aim is to raise 7.5 billion Euros ($8billion) to step up work on COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

The event's major objective is to boost global support and attract financial contributions as well as to secure a high-level political commitment to ensuring equal access to therapeutics and vaccines.

