EU to Hold Video Conference With Eastern Partnership Leaders on June 18 - Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Prominent European Union leaders, including European Council President Charles Michel, will hold a video conference with the leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries on June 18, according to an official agenda published by the EU on Tuesday.

"The leaders will reiterate and confirm the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership (EaP). They will also stress the importance of solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis including the EU's substantial support to address the impact of the outbreak in the EaP region," the agenda read.

The meeting will also address the partnership's long-term policy objectives ahead of a planned in-person summit in early 2021, the EU stated.

Michel will chair the meeting and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will also be in attendance.

In May, the EU called on the Eastern Partnership countries to show greater commitment to enact agreed-upon policy reforms.

The Eastern Partnership countries consist of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.