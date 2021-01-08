EU to hold videosummit on virus fight on Jan 21

UrduPoint.com
Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :European Union leaders will hold a videosummit on January 21 to discuss coordination on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said Friday.

The meeting comes as authorities across the 27-member bloc face criticism over the slow roll-out of vaccines against Covid-19.

