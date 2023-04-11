Close
EU To Hold Workshops For Kazakh Authorities, Businesses To Raise Sanctions Awareness

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

EU to Hold Workshops for Kazakh Authorities, Businesses to Raise Sanctions Awareness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The European Union will organize training workshops in the Kazakh capital of Astana on April 24-25 to raise awareness among local authorities and business representatives about its sanctions, as well as warn about the consequences of circumventing them, the European External Action Service said on Tuesday,

"The Primary aim of the workshops is to raise awareness of EU sanctions and their application, and to cooperate to counter possible circumvention of these measures," the EEAS said in a statement.

The workshops will be conducted in English and Russian. The meeting on April 24 will be held for government officials, while on April 25 for Kazakh private operators.

"The workshop will coincide with a visit of EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan to Kazakhstan," the statement read.

O'Sullivan served as EU Ambassador to the United States from November 2014 until February 2019. He was appointed International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions last December.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis to date. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.

