EU to Host Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Meeting on July 19 - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The European Union will host a summit between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on July 19, Peter Stano, the European Commission's foreign affairs spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that, as indicated by the high representative [Josep Borrell], there will be a high-level meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti this month. In fact, it will be next Monday, July 19," Stano told a press briefing.

The meeting will focus on the progress made so far and on charting the next steps in the ongoing dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, the diplomat specified.

Following the proclamation of independence of the autonomous Serbian province of Kosovo from the rest of the country in 2008, Belgrade and Pristina broke ties, but in 2013 initiated the EU-mediated negotiations to normalize them. However, the dialogue came to a standstill, and was abandoned in favor of another normalization deal, brokered by Washington and signed by the parties last year.