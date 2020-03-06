EU to Host Syria Donor Conference in Brussels From June 29-30 - Borrell

The European Union will host a Syria donor conference from June 29-30 in Brussels, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Friday

"I want also to announce you that we agreed to convene a .

.. conference supporting the future Syria and region at the end of June, 29-30 June, in Brussels," Borrell told a press conference.

According to Borrel, the conference will be an opportunity for donors to "pledge further humanitarian, development funding for Syria and the region."