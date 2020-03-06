UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Host Syria Donor Conference In Brussels From June 29-30 - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

EU to Host Syria Donor Conference in Brussels From June 29-30 - Borrell

The European Union will host a Syria donor conference from June 29-30 in Brussels, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The European Union will host a Syria donor conference from June 29-30 in Brussels, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Friday.

"I want also to announce you that we agreed to convene a .

.. conference supporting the future Syria and region at the end of June, 29-30 June, in Brussels," Borrell told a press conference.

According to Borrel, the conference will be an opportunity for donors to "pledge further humanitarian, development funding for Syria and the region."

Related Topics

Syria European Union Brussels June From

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, D ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University management advices students to de ..

2 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) dele ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

2 minutes ago

RCB plants over 5000 saplings under spring plantat ..

2 minutes ago

27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: off ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.