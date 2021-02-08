UrduPoint.com
EU To Host Syrian Donor Conference From March 29-30 In Digital Form - EU Commission

The European Union will host the fifth annual conference on support of Syria from March 29-30 in a digital format, a spokesman for the European Commission said Monday

"Despite the current pressing challenges, the European Union is not forgetting the plight of Syrian people.

That is why we will host this year again the Brussels conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region. This year, the fifth edition will take place on March 29 and 30, and due to coronavirus pandemic, it will take place in virtual format," the spokesman told a briefing.

